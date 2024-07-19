Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,320.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.6 %

SIRI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 27,701,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,108,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

