Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after buying an additional 4,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 294.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,367,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,766,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

PM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,514. The stock has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

