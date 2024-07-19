Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 21 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.80.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $738.53. 1,517,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $740.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $747.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

