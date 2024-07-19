Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 437 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.40. The stock had a trading volume of 348,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,346. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $263.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

