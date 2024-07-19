Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,188 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,140,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 829,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,703,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,553,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

