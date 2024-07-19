Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $11.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,313. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 647.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.