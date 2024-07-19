Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $108.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BDC stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.98. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

