Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.07 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $308.78 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.97 or 0.05254351 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00042119 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,987,554 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,287,554 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

