Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0462

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. Beldex has a market cap of $308.29 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.96 or 0.05285973 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00041901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,965,786 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,265,786 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

