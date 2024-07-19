Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Fox Advisors cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

BHE stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.75. 213,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,864. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

