Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,269 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,363 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BSY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,234. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 606,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.