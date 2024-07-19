Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,269 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,604,000 after acquiring an additional 556,363 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on BSY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,234. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.
Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 606,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.03.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
