Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after buying an additional 201,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 680,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after buying an additional 365,952 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 60,762 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 53,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

