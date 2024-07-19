Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 310.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $296.30. The stock had a trading volume of 191,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,977. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $431.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.67 and its 200-day moving average is $307.66.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

