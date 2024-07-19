Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director John W. Childs Buys 28,400 Shares

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 96,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,664. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.57. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

