Bitcoin Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,267.53 billion and approximately $26.73 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $64,251.72 on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.76 or 0.00592602 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00047052 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00072322 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,727,590 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
