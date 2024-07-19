Bitcoin Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,267.53 billion and approximately $26.73 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $64,251.72 on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.76 or 0.00592602 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00047052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00072322 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,727,590 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

