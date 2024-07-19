Bittensor Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.39 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 39.3% higher against the dollar. One Bittensor token can now be bought for $336.50 or 0.00512757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bittensor has a market cap of $2.39 billion and approximately $51.99 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,093,882 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,091,942. The last known price of Bittensor is 336.38479692 USD and is up 7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $59,457,946.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

