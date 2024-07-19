Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading Down 5%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 39,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 328,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$60.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Antony Wood sold 112,500 shares of Blackrock Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$38,250.00. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

