Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Blackstone has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years. Blackstone has a payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Blackstone to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $138.59. 7,352,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,667. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $142.04.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

