Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 39,739 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

