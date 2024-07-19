Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 41,469 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 4.30% of OptimizeRx worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OPRX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,667. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.26.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

