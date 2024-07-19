Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.44. 2,428,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,881. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

Get Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.