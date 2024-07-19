Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.08. 3,310,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,957. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

