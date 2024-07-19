Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 23,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 805,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,780 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $567.31. 450,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,613. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $575.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.50.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

