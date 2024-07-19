Blair William & Co. IL Buys 11,190 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.17% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,583. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

