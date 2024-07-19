Blair William & Co. IL Buys 76,890 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,890 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.59% of Generac worth $44,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Generac by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 17.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.49. The stock had a trading volume of 717,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,978. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $161.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. StockNews.com lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

