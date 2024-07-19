Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of COP traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,558,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,933. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.