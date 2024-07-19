Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $7.30 on Friday, hitting $211.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,331,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,785. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.18 and a twelve month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.20.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

