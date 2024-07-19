Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.15. 274,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,011. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

