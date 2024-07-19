Blair William & Co. IL Has $24.93 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,661 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,674,000 after acquiring an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,158. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $113.70.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

