Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.75 Million Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

CAG traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $29.63. 3,385,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 191.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

