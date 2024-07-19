Blair William & Co. IL Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,315,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,800. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $590.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average of $127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

