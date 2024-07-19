Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 26,255 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,255 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,937,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,229,824. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,898,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,169. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $381.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

