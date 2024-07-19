Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111,735 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.27% of Iridium Communications worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 27,279 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after buying an additional 583,896 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after buying an additional 249,185 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

IRDM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,546. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

