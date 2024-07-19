Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,154,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.0% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 56,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $1,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.04. 888,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,595. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

