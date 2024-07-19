Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,098,801 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098,801 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Flywire were worth $33,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Flywire by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Flywire Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.19. 900,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,945. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.