Blair William & Co. IL Sells 46,305 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,305 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $21,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,525,000 after buying an additional 243,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 636,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,392,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 211,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.81. 1,439,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,173. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $129.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

