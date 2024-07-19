Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,706 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hologic were worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 139,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,747. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

