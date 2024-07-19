Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,493 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 807.7% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.32. 6,012,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,969. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

