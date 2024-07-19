Blair William & Co. IL Sells 98 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $201.89. The stock had a trading volume of 590,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,392. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.99 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.10 and a 200-day moving average of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.