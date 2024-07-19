Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 738,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,895,000 after buying an additional 149,979 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 33.2% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 2.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PDD by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 48.4% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $131.83 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.48 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.88.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

