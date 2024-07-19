Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $97.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

