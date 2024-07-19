Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ENI Trading Down 1.1 %

E opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.372 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.34%.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

