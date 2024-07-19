Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COCO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

COCO opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.23.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $205,353.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $205,353.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

