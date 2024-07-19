Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $331.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $278.63 and a 12-month high of $364.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.10 and its 200 day moving average is $312.34.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

