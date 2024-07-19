Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Kellanova by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on K shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of K opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,904,084. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.