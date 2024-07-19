Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,178 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TNK stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of -0.28.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.16. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

