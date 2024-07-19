Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 264 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Southern Copper by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 18.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $1,977,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

