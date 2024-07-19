Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 2,643 Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elme Communities by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,197 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $3,289,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $3,942,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Elme Communities by 520.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 463,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 389,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Elme Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $16.33 on Friday. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -118.03%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

