Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 4.1%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 161,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,273,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,666,000 after buying an additional 978,053 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,796,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,604,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,741,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

