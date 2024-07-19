BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Stock Price Up 0%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.70 and last traded at C$20.67. 24,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 43,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.66.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.96.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

